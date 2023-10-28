Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO reveals health status of India's landmark solar project
Published Oct 28, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to X and provided an update on the health of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft.
ISRO confirms that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is "healthy" and en route to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1).
Earlier, Aditya-L1 executed a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) for 16 seconds to ensure it's on the right path.
The TCM was necessary to adjust the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre on September 19, 2023.
TCM ensured Aditya-L1's path toward the Halo orbit insertion around L1.
ISRO plans to reactivate the spacecraft's magnetometer in a few days.
Aditya-L1 has achieved four earth-bound manoeuvres and a Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre.
Escaping Earth's Sphere of Influence: The spacecraft has successfully escaped the sphere of Earth's influence.
Aditya-L1 Mission Objectives: ISRO aims to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1, aiding scientists in analysing Earth's particle behaviour.
