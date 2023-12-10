Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO shares full-disk images of Sun using SUIT instrument

Published Dec 10, 2023
In a series of successful events, India has achieved yet another milestone. ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft has captured full-disk images of the Sun using the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) instrument.

ISRO shared the images of Sun captured by Aditya-L1 spacecraft on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

As informed by ISRO, the photographs were successfully captured by Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft in the 200-400 nm wavelength range.

ISRO shared on X platform, ““The SUIT payload captures full-disk images of the Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths. The images include the first-ever full-disk representations of the Sun in wavelengths ranging from 200 to 400 nm.”

“They provide pioneering insights into the intricate details of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere,” ISRO further explained.

According to a document provided by ISRO, the SUIT payload was activated on November 20, 2023, and on December 6, it successfully captured its first light science images.

As mentioned in ISRO document, the images were taken using eleven different filters, showcasing the Sun in wavelengths from 200 to 400 nm, excluding Ca II h.

The SUIT instrument observed sunspots, plage, and quiet Sun regions, offering valuable information about the intricate details of the Sun's atmosphere.

Notably, Aditya L1 is positioned in the halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) in the Sun-Earth system, approximately 15 lakh km from Earth.

 The Aditya-L1 mission observations will aid ISRO scientists in studying solar atmosphere and understanding the effects of solar radiation on Earth's climate.

