Aditya-L1 mission: Purpose and significance explained
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 19, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1 is a space mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with the primary purpose of studying the Sun and its various phenomena.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1 mission’s Spiritual Connection: Aditya-L1 derives its name from the Hindu Sun god, Aditya. This mission is devoted to unravelling the Sun's secrets just like its namesake.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Aditya-L1 mission is designed to closely observe the Sun, providing valuable data about its surface, corona, and the solar wind.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1 mission aims to decipher the enigma of the solar corona's high temperature, which is hotter than the Sun's surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1 mission serves as a space weather station, monitoring and collecting data on space weather conditions near Earth. This data is crucial for understanding its impact on Earth's climate and technology.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The mission is dedicated to monitoring solar activity, such as sunspots and solar flares, which can significantly impact space weather and Earth's climate.
Aditya-L1 mission assists scientists in studying Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), massive eruptions of solar material and magnetic fields that can affect space weather.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Advanced instruments like the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) on Aditya-L1 allow scientists to observe the inner part of the solar corona, providing valuable insights into the mechanisms driving CMEs.
Photo Credit: ISRO
By constantly monitoring space weather parameters and collecting data, Aditya-L1 contributes to improving space weather prediction models, vital for safeguarding satellites and space infrastructure.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1's research has a global impact, enhancing our understanding of the Sun and its effects on Earth and space technology.