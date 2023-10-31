Aditya-L1 mission: What makes it unique?

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 31, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO

Aditya-L1 mission is all about the satellite that is dedicated to study the Sun. "Aditya" in Sanskrit translates to the Sun, and "L1" denotes Lagrange Point 1 in the Sun-Earth system.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Aditya-L1 mission boasts seven distinct payloads, all crafted indigenously. Five of them are developed by ISRO, while the remaining two are collaborative efforts with Indian academic institutes.

Photo Credit: ISRO

L1 is where two celestial bodies' gravitational forces are in balance, creating a stable position in space. Aditya-L1 mission orbits here.

Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter

Launched on September 2, 2023, Aditya-L1 mission initially remained in Earth-bound orbit for 16 days, undergoing various crucial manoeuvres for its journey.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Following Earth-bound orbits, Aditya-L1 mission embarked on its 110-day journey to the L1 Lagrange point through a Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre.

Photo Credit: NASA

Upon reaching L1, another manoeuvre will position Aditya-L1 in orbit around this stable point, enabling uninterrupted Sun observation.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Aditya-L1 mission's strategic placement at L1 ensures constant access to the Sun without interference from Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Gravitational stability at L1 minimises the need for frequent orbital maintenance, enhancing the satellite's efficiency.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Aditya-L1 mission satellite will orbit approximately 1.5 million km from Earth, capturing the Sun's outer atmosphere from a safe distance.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Aditya-L1 will study the Sun's outer atmosphere, but it won't land on or approach the Sun any closer than this.

Check related web stories:
Chandrayaan-3 mission: What caused Vikram Lander to create 'ejecta halo'
Less than 4 weeks left for CAT 2023! Revise all your subjects with these 4 apps
Samudrayaan mission: MATSYA 6000 undergoes certification
Shukrayaan-1 mission: What are the aims and objectives of ISRO's Venus endeavor?
View more