Aditya-L1 mission: What makes it unique?
Published Oct 31, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1 mission is all about the satellite that is dedicated to study the Sun. "Aditya" in Sanskrit translates to the Sun, and "L1" denotes Lagrange Point 1 in the Sun-Earth system.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1 mission boasts seven distinct payloads, all crafted indigenously. Five of them are developed by ISRO, while the remaining two are collaborative efforts with Indian academic institutes.
Photo Credit: ISRO
L1 is where two celestial bodies' gravitational forces are in balance, creating a stable position in space. Aditya-L1 mission orbits here.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
Launched on September 2, 2023, Aditya-L1 mission initially remained in Earth-bound orbit for 16 days, undergoing various crucial manoeuvres for its journey.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Following Earth-bound orbits, Aditya-L1 mission embarked on its 110-day journey to the L1 Lagrange point through a Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre.
Photo Credit: NASA
Upon reaching L1, another manoeuvre will position Aditya-L1 in orbit around this stable point, enabling uninterrupted Sun observation.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Aditya-L1 mission's strategic placement at L1 ensures constant access to the Sun without interference from Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Gravitational stability at L1 minimises the need for frequent orbital maintenance, enhancing the satellite's efficiency.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Aditya-L1 mission satellite will orbit approximately 1.5 million km from Earth, capturing the Sun's outer atmosphere from a safe distance.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Aditya-L1 will study the Sun's outer atmosphere, but it won't land on or approach the Sun any closer than this.
