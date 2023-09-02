Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: A milestone in space research and climate change
1. G Madhavan Nair, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), speaking to ANI, says Aditya-L1 mission will provide valuable data to explain celestial phenomena and support climate change research.
2. Aditya-L1 will be positioned at Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), where the gravitational forces of Earth and the Sun are balanced, allowing the spacecraft to remain in place with minimal fuel consumption.
3. This strategic location will enable continuous 24/7 observation of the Sun, offering unique insights into solar activities. It carries 7 distinct payloads or instruments designed to study the Sun comprehensively.
4. Four of these payloads will focus on observing sunlight, while the remaining three will measure in-situ parameters related to plasma and magnetic fields.
5. Lagrange Point 1 (L1) is located 1.5 mn km from Earth, directly in line with the Sun. Aditya-L1 is expected to reach this point in about four months.
6. Objectives include studying the physics of the solar corona, understanding its heating mechanisms, analyzing solar wind acceleration, examining the solar atmosphere's dynamics, and investigating Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) and solar flares.
7. The mission aims to contribute significantly to our understanding of the Sun's behavior and its interactions with Earth and the surrounding space environment.
8. India's space endeavors continue to expand and make remarkable strides, reaffirming its position as a prominent player in space exploration and research.