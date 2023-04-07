Affordable! Luxury Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price falls to 67999 from Rs. 131999
Here is a whopping offer for you on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It can be purchased today for under Rs. 70000.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra has gone out of stock on Flipkart, and is available with amazing offers on Amazon.
You will be able to save over Rs. 60000 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra by opting for the discount and exchange offer on Amazon.
Amazon is offering a discount of 24% on the Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB+256GB), in Burgundy.
With the help of the discount, the cost of the phone reduces to Rs. 99999 from Rs. 131999.
The exchange offer can fetch you a saving of up to Rs. 32000 extra on the phone.
Both the discount and exchange offer combined can bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra down to Rs. 67999 from Rs. 131999 on Amazon.
You can opt for bank offers too while purchasing the phone.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a 6.8 inch Quad HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery.
The phone houses a quad rear camera setup (108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP) along with a front camera of 40MP.