Affordable Pebble Frost Pro and Crest smartwatch series launched; price to specs, check it all
Pebble Frost Pro and Pebble Crest, two new Bluetooth calling smartwatches, have been launched and the important thing is that they occupy the affordable smarwacth segment.
Pebble Frost Pro and Pebble Crest have been launched at a special price of Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 1,999, respectively.
Pebble Crest boasts of the segment’s most expansive 2.02” Infinite, High resolution IPS Display, and 600 Nits Brightness in an all-metal body.
Pebble Frost Pro with 1.96" infinite display, brings an immersive visual experience with nearly bezel-less full-touch curved screen with metallic alloy casing.
Pebble Frost Pro has an active rotating Crown to enable easy scrolling through various features.
The watches have AI Voice Assistants like Google or Siri that enables you to access various functions without touching the device. Both smartwatches enable calls, message and social media notifications.
They also have features like Alarm, Stop watch, Music, Weather, smart calculator, inbuilt games, 24x7 Health Suite with accurate sensors such as SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor.
Both Crest and Frost Pro are available in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Salamander Orange, Sunrise Yellow and Starlight color variants.