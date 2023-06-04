Ahead of WWDC 2023, check out the top iPhone launches that made all the difference
Photo Credit: Pexels
Ever since iconic co-founder Steve Jobs astounded the world with the first iPhone, Apple events have acquired cult status. Now, every year people wait expectantly for the roll out of the next iPhone. The excitement has never subsided and the same applies to the upcoming iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Now, with WWDC 2023 set to unveil the next iOS, the iOS 17, a key part of the iPhone experience, take a look at the most important iPhone launches.
Photo Credit: Apple
WWDC is set to take place from June 5 to June 9. The event goes back years into Apple's history.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
In June 2007, Apple released the first-generation iPhone. This innovative device, introduced by Steve Jobs, combined an iPod, a mobile phone, and an Internet communicator all in one.
Photo Credit: Pexels
In July 2008, Apple unveiled the iPhone 3G, which not only introduced 3G data and GPS but also brought us the App Store.
Photo Credit: Reuters
In June, 2010, Apple launched the iPhone 4. This model boasted a high-resolution Retina Display, and the first front-facing camera.
Photo Credit: Reuters
In October, 2011, Apple launched the iPhone 4s, which sadly coincided with the passing of Steve Jobs. This device introduced Siri, along with various enhancements like iOS 5, iMessage, and iCloud.
Photo Credit: Apple
In September, 2014, Apple took a step towards larger displays with the release of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
In September, 2017, Apple introduced the iPhone X. This iconic device featured an OLED screen, Face ID, and an edge-to-edge display.
Photo Credit: Apple
The following years witnessed the introduction of even more impressive devices, such as the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR in September 2018.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
In October 2020, Apple launched the iPhone 12, which offered 5G support and enhanced cameras.
Photo Credit: Apple
In September 2021, Apple introduced the iPhone 13 series. It showcased Apple's commitment to deliver outstanding technology and amazing user experience.
Photo Credit: Apple
Now, in September, 2023, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 and if leaks and rumours are to be believed, it may well be a game-changer smartphone, something that the current iPhone 14 could not be.