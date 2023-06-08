AI camera to world's first curved monitor, check 5 HP accessories for the hybrid workforce
Photo Credit: HP
HP curved display, webcam with AI capabilities to Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds, check out the top 5 HP accessories here.
Photo Credit: HP
HP has introduced the world's first 45-inch super ultrawide dual QHD curved display with automatic brightness control. It is priced at Rs. 1,26,631.
Photo Credit: HP
The 960 4K webcam with AI capabilities enables users to stream clearly from anywhere, anytime. It is priced at Rs. 18,999.
Photo Credit: HP
The Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds come with active noise cancellation and a touchscreen case for a seamless experience.
Photo Credit: HP
The 925 Ergonomic vertical mouse comes with a detachable wrist case for ease of use. It is priced at Rs. 8,999.
Photo Credit: HP
Click here
The new HP Thunderbolt G4 dock enables compatibility across non-HP notebooks as well. It is priced at Rs. 19,500.