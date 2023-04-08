AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
The latest study shows how fast AI can crack your password. Are your passwords in danger? Yes, of course.
With the advancement in technology, having simple passwords is asking for trouble.
Now, with AI coming in, hackers will find it even easier to crack your passwords no matter how tough they are.
The latest study by Home Security Heroes has shown the scary side of AI- it can crack passwords within seconds.
After employing PassGAN (password-generative adversarial network), the company processed a list of more than 15,000,000 passwords from the RockYou dataset.
The study showed the shocking results that in under a minute, over half (51%) of all frequently used passwords can be successfully decoded by AI.
While 65% of common passwords can be cracked in less than an hour.
In less than a day, 71% of passwords can be compromised, and in less than a month, 81% can be cracked.
The study says that it takes PassGAN less than 6 minutes to crack any kind of 7-character password, even if it contains symbols.
Is there any way to keep yourself safe? Well, every problem has a solution!
Passwords with more than 18 characters are generally safe against AI password crackers.
A 10-character strong password using letters, symbols, and numbers would take five years to decipher by an AI.
Some tips: Use at least 15 characters including at least two upper and lower-case letters, plus, numbers, and symbols in your password.