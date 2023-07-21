 AI engineering in mind? After 12th, do these courses and check these 3 apps that help

So, what is AI engineering? According to Carnegie Mellon University, "AI engineering is an emergent discipline focused on developing tools, systems, and processes to enable the application of artificial intelligence in real-world contexts." 

Being an AI engineer can be a stimulating and rewarding career choice for people with a great interest in technology and a passion to learn about future technologies.

Master in maths, physics and computer science: Students who have an interest in AI must have a science background in high school that includes maths, physics and computer science to get hold of the basics 

Pursue a Bachelor’s degree : After 12th one can pursue engineering in AI and machine learning. Prepare for entrance exams for colleges providing AI courses.

Gain programming and data skills: Gain knowledge in Python, R, Java, or C++ as well as have in-depth knowledge of programming, and algorithms.

Specialize in artificial intelligence: Look for additional programs and courses to specialize in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science.

Gain hands-on experience: Do internships and projects that enhance your skills in trending technologies and programming languages. 

Build a strong resume: Creating a strong resume or portfolio is essential to apply for great job opportunities in the AI sector. You can then apply for positions like AI engineer, data science engineer and more. For that, you need to focus on enhancing syour kills.

Coursera: This app offers a variety of AI courses with e-learning materials created by professionals in the field and hands-on projects to help users get a handle on the material.

Google Cloud: Google Cloud offers courses based on machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques. Google AI courses make you job ready for various high-paying positions.

SoloLearn: The application itself is an AI-powered tool that teaches learners the use of coding languages like Python and Java as well as AI concepts and tools like Keras and TensorFlow.

