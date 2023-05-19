AI guru expresses fear over rapid development of artificial intelligence
Yoshua Bengio, a Turing Award winner and a pioneer in the field of AI, has expressed his fear over the rapid development of artificial intelligence and the spread of its use so quickly.
The AI guru wants governments to take ‘quick action’.
The idea behind government action is to ‘protect the public’ from the rapid growth of AI.
Bengio expressed his fears that can even destabilize democracy.
Talking to the Financial Times, Bengio pointed out that corporations having access to such large language models without any security checks or monitoring.
This is dangerous as nobody knows how they might end up using them, he said.
He added, “Companies can rent access to ChatGPT . . . for example.”
He concluded, “It would be important that this access be closely monitored so we know who is using those systems so we can track potentially illegal or dangerous uses”.