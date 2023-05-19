AI jobs loss 2023: These workers will suffer terrible blow

AI jobs loss has emerged as the biggest fear of the workers, authorities and businessmen due to the massive disruptive potential.

Hundreds of millions of job losses are being eyed, if not more at the moment spanning all industries. No one is safe.

And the foremost thought in every worker's mind is: "Will I lose my job?"

If you are in these jobs, then you have something to worry about.

As expected, on AI jobs loss, not all is good news in the latest World Economic Forum report.

The report has found out that Data entry clerk roles will suffer a massive blow.

WEF sees an estimated 8 million jobs potentially being reduced this year itself.

The media industry will not be spared either.

It may suffer a churn rate of as high as 32% as technology and AI advance. 

