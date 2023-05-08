AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
Artificial intelligence is being looked at as the weapon to kill all the mind-numbing, dead-end, repetitive tasks that people have to do nowadays even though computers are there. On the other hand, fear is being expressed that it will destroy humanity.
The immediate consequences that AI will have on humanity is job loss- millions of jobs will be lost due to AI. That is something most people seem to agree on.
Weighing in on the issue of AI is physicist Brian Cox who was speaking on Joe Rogan's podcast.
Cox said, "So, at the moment Artificial intelligence is an expert system and a very focused systems that can do particular things."
He added, "You can be scared of AI in a limited economic sense because they are going to displace people’s jobs."
So, whose jobs will be lost due to AI?
Cox answered, "Actually and interestingly, in a panel discussion that we had, its going to be what you might call middle class jobs. white colour jobs."
Joe Rogan added, "That is why people are interested in Universal Basic Income, to sort of replace money that’s going to be lost because there will be no jobs for all these people as otherwise we have just a mass catastrophe."
Brian Cox agreed, "It is interesting! It is a revelation; it's not like the Industrial Revolution where it was manual labour that got hit. This is kind of interesting because it hits the intermediate level people that usually escape."
Cox added, "These systems, especially artificial intelligence systems, at the moment are very good at doing things like lawyers work. So, they are very good at reading contracts and things like that."