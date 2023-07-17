AI learning: Top 5 must-have skills and 5 apps to develop them
Are looking for jobs that are in trend globally? Then, AI skills is what you must target. You must develop these artificial intelligence skills simply because they are amongst the most-sought after by employers. To develop these skills and get your dream job, there are various apps that can be helpful.
Cybersecurity: This skill is extremely necessary. It refers to the practice of protecting computer systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access, attacks, and damage.
SAFE Me app is a comprehensive Cyber Risk Quantification platform for learning, assessing, and improving Cybersecurity Awareness of people.
Cloud computing: Cloud computing is a technology that enables users to access and utilize computing resources, such as storage, processing power, and applications, over the internet.
Coursera app offers many cloud computing courses like Cloud computing specialization course and many more for those who like to study independently, and for free.
Natural Language Processing: It represents a specialized field of AI focused on empowering computers to comprehend human language in both spoken and written formats.
Udemy app provides courses like NLP with Python which can help you learn NLP at beginner level.
Neural networks : They can recognize hidden patterns and correlations in raw data, cluster and classify it, and – over time – continuously learn and improve.
Simplilearn app offers introductory courses like Learn Neural Network from Scratch
Data Analysis: Data analysis involves the process of examining, cleansing, transforming, and interpreting data to extract meaningful insights and support decision-making.
UpGrad app offers various Data Analysis training courses like Executive Post graduation Programme in Daata Science by IIT Bombay.