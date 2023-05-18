AI SHOCKS, creates 'Perfect woman' and more! Sparks fury
Artificial intelligence has now been used for AI art purposes. It has been used to create the 'perfect woman’ and a 'perfect man’ too.
A group of researchers asked AI to create the image of the 'perfect woman' and 'perfect man'.
AI did that and promptly sparked a furious reaction from human interest groups.
The Bulimia Project asked AI to create images of the perfect man and the perfect woman.
Image-generating tools such as Dall-E 2, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney were used for the study.
The AI used data from social media and results found on the World Wide Web to understand what a perfect woman or man would be like.
The result was dubbed by Bulimia Project as “largely unrealistic” as the images of women had a bias towards blonde hair, olive skin tone, and brown eyes.
40% of the AI-generated images generated body types that were far from realistic for both men and women.
As for men, it was biased towards brown hair, brown eyes, and olive skin.
Men featured overly muscular body shapes with six-pack abs while the women's images had size zero body proportions.
Even as this is happening, fears about AI are being expressed by many people with Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying that "AI could destroy us".