AILET 2024 registration starts! Check these 5 study apps for exam preparation
Photo Credit: Pexels
AILET 2024 registration has started. Know details and check out these 5 apps to help you study for the exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The All India Law Entrance Test is the national-level Law Exam conducted by the National Law University in Delhi for BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programs.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Registration for the exam will start today, August 7. Interested candidates can fill out their online application form on the official website, which is, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The examination will be conducted on December 10, between 11 AM to 12:30 PM.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check out 5 apps that will help you to prepare for AILET 2024 exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
CLAT Exam, AILET, MH CET, DU LLB Entrance: This app keeps you up to date about law entrance test dates. It provides video lectures from experts, quizzes and mock tests to help you prepare.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Byju’s: This app focuses on advanced topics covered for the exam and helps strengthen candidates’ knowledge with its preparation materials and tests.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Career launcher: This app creates a mindful study plan for candidates and provides top-level study notes and prepares students through regular mock tests and sample paper tests.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Adda 247: This app provides interactive live video lectures to students preparing for the AILET exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
CLAT: EduRev: This app provides video lectures, law books, sample papers, and previous year's papers to help students prepare effectively.