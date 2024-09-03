Air India launches AEYE Vision: Real-time trip updates by scanning boarding pass, ticket
Air India introduces a new feature called AEYE Vision on its mobile app. This tool aims to enhance passengers' experience with real-time trip updates.
AEYE Vision allows users to access trip details by simply pointing their phone camera at their boarding pass, baggage tag, or ticket.
To use AEYE Vision, passengers point their phone camera at the relevant document. The app then instantly provides the necessary trip information.
The AEYE Vision feature is located in the top-right corner of the Air India app's home page and other sections where computer vision can simplify data entry.
Users can either scan documents directly or upload images from their gallery. The app recognizes the content and performs the required actions automatically.
With AEYE Vision, scanning a boarding pass adds journey details to 'My Trips,' allowing users to check flight and baggage status.
Scanning a baggage tag helps users track their checked-in bags, providing updates on when bags are loaded, unloaded, and ready for pickup.
Scanning a ticket initiates the web check-in process, adds the trip to 'My Trips,' and helps track flights and checked-in bags.
Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, highlights that modern computer vision technologies match or exceed human perception accuracy.
Air India plans to add more features to the app, including baggage dimension checks, passport scans, image-based destination searches, and augmented reality destination details.
