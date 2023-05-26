Airplane-sized asteroid set to buzz Earth at close quarters, NASA data shows
Various NASA telescopes are tracking this asteroid and the data reveals that it will pass very close to the Earth today.
Asteroids pose a significant danger to Earth as is clear from past incidents including the one that killed off the dinosaurs or the more recent Chelyabinsk event.
While most asteroids that enter Earth's atmosphere burn up and disintegrate before they can reach the surface, some larger asteroids can cause significant damage.
This is why NASA and other space agencies have deployed various telescopes and spacecrafts in order to keep a constant watch on these asteroids.
Through the JPL watch board, NASA provides details of potentially hazardous asteroids that are set to approach Earth.
It has revealed that today there will be four space rocks that will come very close to the Earth today.
One of these scary monster rocks, dubbed Asteroid 2023 KB2, is rushing at a fiery speed of 26337 kmph, NASA's CNEOS data indicated.
The asteroid is as big as 70-foot in size and will come as close as 2.83 million miles to Earth today, May 26.
This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 63186 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 4.7 million kilometers.
NASA and other space agencies keep a close watch on these near-Earth objects simply because of their potential for destruction.
NASA's NEOWISE space-based telescope helps in finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth.