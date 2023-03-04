AirPods, Jabra Elite 5, Galaxy Buds 2, more – check Happy Holi deals on Amazon here
Amazon Holi sale is live! The e-commerce major has announced amazing offers and discounts on a wide range of products. If you are looking for premium earbuds, then this is the right place. (Pexels)
Holi is around the corner and it is time to celebrate. And for that Amazon has rolled out some exclusive deals. You can buy a new pair of wireless earbuds, that too with huge discounts. (Pexels)
Apple AirPods, Jabra Elite 5, Oppo Enco X2 to many others -- you can find the premium range of earbuds at an affordable price. (Pexels)
Airpods (3rd Gen) are currently available at a price of Rs. 19100 with a 4 percent discount. Moreover, you can avail Rs. 500 off on IDBI bank card transactions. (Pexels)
These Airpods 3rd Gen comes with a Lightning charging case and is rated with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Apple says that AirPods offers up to 30 hours of listening time with a charging case. (Pexels)
Another best option is the Oppo Enco X2 which is currently available with a whopping 50 percent discount during the sale. (HT Tech)
You can get it for just Rs. 9999 against an MRP of Rs. 19990. Oppo Enco X2 comes with Active Noise Cancellation, Triple Mic, Bluetooth 5.2 chip, and up to 40 hours of listening time. (HT Tech)
Jabra Elite 5 is one of the best deals of the day. It is available with a 27 percent discount. (HT Tech)
You can get them for just Rs. 10999 instead of their MRP of Rs. 14999. It comes with Hybrid ANC, 6-mic call technology, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the case. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 comes with active noise cancellation, an auto-switch feature, and up to 20 hours of battery life. (HT Tech)
How much do they cost? Currently, you can find them for just Rs. 5999 with a whopping 57 percent discount. (HT Tech)