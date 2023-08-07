AKTU UP BTech counselling: Check details and apps to prepare for JEE Main exam
AKTU UP BTech counselling 2023 is now closed. Check details and apps to prepare for the upcoming JEE main exam.
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has closed the online application window for Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling. Only JEE Main qualified students could apply for the courses.
Through the online process, candidates have to fill in choices between 12 pm on August 10 and 11:59 pm on August 13.
The UP BTech Counselling 2023 seat allotment result for the first round will be announced by AKTU on August 14.
Want to take admission to esteemed colleges like AKTU for BTech? Check out these top JEE Main study apps to help you prepare.
Toppr: This is one of the best apps for JEE Main preparation as it provides learning resources and a personalized study experience.
JEE Main Prep: This app provides a study preparation cycle. It provides a syllabus and section-wise mock tests. It also has a subject-wise question bank for practice.
IIT JEE Formulae & Notes: With this app, you have all the resources you need to get ready for the exam, such as learning and revising important theorems, formulae, and equations.
Unacademy Learning App: Exam toppers provide lectures to students preparing for the JEE exam through this app. In this app, students can watch video lectures and find study materials to prepare for exams.
PCM Formulas: You can use this app for practice and solving exam sample questions. Additionally, it contains formulas, equations, theorems, and postulates.