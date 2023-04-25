Alert! 90-foot asteroid approaching Earth at great speed, NASA warns
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has warned about a massive 90-foot asteroid heading towards Earth today. There are three others incoming too.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has issued an alert that on April 25, 2023, Earth will see as many as four asteroids nearing planet Earth with the 90-foot asteroid being the biggest one of them.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has warned about a gigantic 90-foot asteroid named 2023 HW2 that will make a close approach to Earth on Tuesday.
Photo Credit: NASA
The asteroid 2023 HW2 is almost the size of an airplane and is currently moving at the high speed of 41940 kilometer per hour.
Photo Credit: NASA
This asteroid would make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 2.30 million kilometers today.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Another asteroid heading towards earth is Asteroid 2023 HL2. It is an 88-foot asteroid and is almost the size of an aeroplane.
Photo Credit: NASA
The asteroid 2023 HL2 will come as close as 6.88 million kilometres to Earth while it is travelling at the speed of 33516 kilometres per hour.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The other two asteroids travelling towards earth are 2023 GO1, and 2023 HH3.
Photo Credit: NASA
Both the asteroids are 57 foot in size .
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA keeps an eye on the movement of asteroids by using its telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
NASA also takes the help of ground-based telescopes like Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) located in the Antofagasta Region of Atacama Desert in Chile for the same.