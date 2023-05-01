Alert! A 100-foot asteroid, two others, heading towards Earth, reveals NASA
NASA has warned about the three asteroids zooming towards Earth at great pace.
Today, Earth will witness three asteroids, one a mammoth 110-foot, making a very close approach towards the planet.
Asteroid 2023 HV is a 46-foot space rock approximately the size of a house.
This asteroid will come as close as 0.856 million miles to Earth today at the speed of 15649 km per hour, as per NASA.
Next asteroid is 2018 VS6 as per NASA's information it is a 45-foot asteroid close to the size of a house.
Asteroid 2018 VS6 is moving at a speed of 41744 kilometers per hour and will be 1.24 million miles away from the planet.
The largest among the three asteroids is Asteroid 2023 HY3. It is 100-foot in size.
This asteroid is expected to come as close as 3.98 million miles to Earth.
Asteroid 2023 HY3 is travelling at a speed of 23596 km per hour.
To make sure there is enough warning time, NASA keeps an eye on asteroids using its various telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE.
It also uses a variety of ground-based telescopes like Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) located in the Antofagasta Region of Atacama Desert in Chile.