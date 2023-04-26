Alert! A 1007-foot Asteroid heading towards Earth today at fiery speed, says NASA
All you need to know about the asteroid racing towards Earth; check details.
NASA has warned about the gigantic Asteroid 2006 HV5 that will come worryingly close to Earth today.
As per the information issued by the US space agency the near-Earth asteroids refer to celestial objects that circle the Sun and come near the Earth's orbit.
If an asteroid collides with our planet, especially crowded cities like New York or Rio de Janeiro, it could cause huge damage in terms of life lost.
NASA's CNEOS data has revealed that the Asteroid 2006 HV5 will come close to our planet today at a distance of just 1.5 million miles.
NASA has also revealed that the asteroid is currently moving towards Earth at a velocity of 62723 kilometers per hour.
The size of the asteroid is shockingly huge, NASA has estimated Asteroid 2006 HV5 to be a 1007-footer.
Asteroid 2006 HV5's is as big as the Eiffel Tower, which measures 1083 feet.
This asteroid belongs to the Aten group of asteroids.
As per NASA's parameters for a potentially hazardous asteroid, it has calculated Asteroid 2006 HV5 to be a potentially hazardous object.