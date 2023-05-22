Alert! Bus-sized Asteroid hurtling towards Earth! It will get CLOSER than Moon, NASA warns
NASA Telescopes have warned that a bus-sized asteroid is approaching Earth and it is expected to make a closer approach than our Moon!
This upcoming asteroid will make an uncomfortably close approach towards the Earth today.
Asteroid 2023 KS, which measures 36-foot in width is set to make a close approach towards Earth today on May 22.
It is travelling at a blistering speed of 65580 kmph, NASA’s CNEOS data confirmed. This near-Earth object belongs to the Apollo group.
How close will this asteroid get to Earth? Closer than Moon!
NASA says it will come as close as 146,000 miles to Earth.
While the average distance between Earth and the Moon is about 239,000 miles.
Asteroid 2023 KS was recently detected on May 20, 2023 and belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
How do astronomers detect the potential risk of asteroids? Astronomers use the ATLAS asteroid impact early warning system, supported by NASA and developed by the University of Hawaii, to assess the risk of asteroids.
The ATLAS system comprises four telescopes located in Hawaii, Chile, and South Africa, scanning the entire sky multiple times each night to identify moving objects.