ALERT! Delete these 34 DANGEROUS apps on your phone; Found on Google Play Store, check list
Android smartphone users need to delete these 34 apps from their device to avoid any financial and other data loss. The number of smartphones affected runs into hundreds of thousands.
Hook, a new malware attacks Android smartphones and makes it possible for hackers to remotely control your device and access all of your data, according to a report by Gizchina.
According to the report, this new malware offers all the features of its predecessors, on which it is built. And would be offered for rent for slightly more than $5,000 per month.
According to a blog post by ThreatFabric, a 'File Manager' command converts the virus into a file manager which lets hackers download particular files of their choice and get access to everything stored on the device.
Another command 'openwhatsapp' is used to open the social messaging application WhatsApp, and allows the malware to log and even send messages via this application.
Gizchina also informed that the Google Play Store has been the target of fresh malware. There are 34 apps, all of which appeared to be normal and safe, but contain some of the most dangerous Trojans in recent history, including Joker.
The issue was exposed by SecneurX’s specialized security experts. They listed each application infected by the various viruses aimed at Android one by one, Gizchina stated.
Some of the apps include: Logo Design Maker, Funny Emoji Keyboard, Animal Doodle Drawing, Paper Paint, Dexterity QR Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Fun Paint & Coloring, Perfect Face Swap, Effects Photo Editor.
Some more apps are- Beauty Christmas Songs, Epica Gamebox & Hub, Magic Face AI, Love Sticker, HD Screen Mirroring, Phone to TV, Photo Voice Translator, Effect Voice Changer, Quick PDF Scanner, Easy Voice Change, Fast Language Translator.
Remaining apps are- Super Emoji Editor & Sticker, Blue Voice Changer, Cool Screen Mirroring, Phone Cleaner Lite, Digital Clock – Always display, Live Wallpaper, Grape Camera & Photo Editor, Blood Glucose Recorder, Clever Clean, Album Live Wallpaper & Theme, Shortcut Screen Mirroring, Mind Message, Advanced Cast Screen, Coloring Painting.