Alert! Free laptops scheme from govt is fake? Here is the truth
A new scam is currently circulating on the internet. This scam is being carried out under the guise of a government scheme in India. Scammers are using deceptive tactics to trap users with a free laptops scheme supposedly run by the government.
In reality, a message about the Prime Minister's Free Laptop Scheme 2023 is circulating on the internet. The message provides a complete process for obtaining a free laptop, which is fraudulent.
According to India Today, the fake message claims that the government has launched the Prime Minister's Free Laptop Scheme and that it is applicable to all Indian states.
According to the fake message, users are required to apply at www.pmf lsgovt. in to avail the benefits of this scheme. The message states that the scheme is intended for students.
PIB has declared this message as fake and advised people not to fall for this deception. They have clarified that the government is not running any such scheme.
The fake message mentions that this scheme is for students of the 12th grade and Bachelor's level. To avail its benefits, students need to register on the website first.
After logging in, they have to apply for this scheme. Moreover, scammers have included laptop details in this fake message.
According to the message, the scheme offers a Lenovo laptop with an Intel Celeron Dual Core processor. It comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and Windows OS. The weight of the laptop is 1.7 kilograms.
It should be noted that this message is completely fake and a part of a scam. If you come across any such scheme, do not fall into the trap of scammers.
Avoid Making this Mistake