Alert! Google Play just banned this app that was secretly recording you - every 15 min! Delete it now
If you are using this third-party Google Play Store app for recording, then you must watch out! This app is recording you secretly every 15 minutes.
As per a security research firm ESET, the app named iRecorder is a Screen Recorder app that has more than 50000 downloads on Google Play Store.
The report suggests that it was initially uploaded to the store without malicious functionality on September 19th, 2021.
Later, the malicious activity was observed in August 2022.
How is it dangerous for you? The security firm says that the recording app can extract and steal your recordings.
ESET detected the latest version of the application as malicious and notified Google of its findings.
As soon as Google received the alert, it promptly banned the app from the Play Store.
However, if you downloaded this app, then you must delete it immediately. Verify on your phone now.
Also, make sure to use an anti-virus to scan and detect malicious activities to safeguard your data and phone.