ALERT! Massive asteroid to come dangerously close to the Earth, warns NASA

Published Apr 11, 2023
NASA has warned about yet another giant asteroid heading towards Earth with great speed. Read here to know more about it.

The Asteroid 2023 GG is heading towards the Earth and according to NASA it will make its closest approach to the planet today on April 11.

The upcoming asteroid has a massive width of 240 feet.

 Although, it would be again a matter to observe if the 240-foot-wide asteroid will pose any threat to our planet.

 As per NASA, the asteroid 2023 GG will come as close as 1.5 million  kilometers to the Earth and will travel at the 38007 speed of  kmph.

The Asteroid 2023 GG was recently discovered to be of the Apollo group on April 5, 2023.

 According to The-Sky.org reports, the asteroid completes one orbit around the Sun every 446 days.

 The Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA keeps an eye on all known near-Earth objects to warn about possible threats.

Fortunately, for now, there is no such life-threatening asteroid threat for Earth.

 NASA has been working on ways to minimize the impact of the asteroid threat if any poses in the future.

NASA has established the NEO Observations Program to detect Asteroid threats in near future.

