ALERT! Scary asteroid zooming towards the Earth; To come CLOSER than the Moon
A terrifying asteroid is swiftly approaching Earth and will make an extremely close approach. Find out what NASA has to say. (Freepik)
Another asteroid is causing concern as it is likely to come dangerously close to the Earth tomorrow, March 17. (Freepik)
Tomorrow, three asteroids will be passing by Earth, one of which will be grazing "low Earth orbit." (Freepik)
Another asteroid, measuring just 59 feet, is also approaching Earth, causing concern. (Pixabay)
An asteroid coming this close can easily be dragged by the Earth's gravity and strike our planet, causing massive destruction. (Pixabay)
The upcoming asteroid, named 2023 EY, is travelling at a speed of 29245 km/h and will come as close as 149000 miles to Earth. (Pixabay)
You should note that the average distance between Earth and the moon is about 239000 miles. (Pixabay)
The small size of the asteroid means that even a slight deviation from its orbit could have catastrophic consequences for Earth. (Pixabay)
TheSky.org reports that asteroid 2023 EY will pass by Earth tomorrow, March 17, at 17:09.(Pixabay)
This near-Earth object was discovered on March 13, 2023, and belongs to the Apollo group. (Pixabay)
Astronomers are closely monitoring the near-Earth objects using ground-based telescopes supported by NASA, such as Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii, and the Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona, as well as a space-based telescope called NEOWISE. (Pixabay)