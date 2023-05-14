All about Apple iPhone 16 in brief
iPhone 16 is one of the most-talked about smartphones and it is still over an year from launch!
So, here is what you can expect from the iPhone 16.
iPhone 16 is expected to arrive in late 2024.
The lineup could include the iPhone Ultra with under-display Face ID, larger panels, and Apple's own modem chip.
Apple is likely to bring several other changes with the iPhone 16. Top iPhone 16 series leaks and rumors:
Apple could adopt features like the solid-state buttons that were initially rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro as well as its own modem chip.
iPhone 16 Display: Analyst Ross Young says, the iPhone 16 Pro is likely to get a 6.3 inch display while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get a screen size of 6.9 inches.
iPhone 16 Ultra: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says, Apple is expected to introduce a higher-end iPhone 16 Ultra. The iPhone 16 Ultra will be sold alongside the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
iPhone 16 buttons: MacRumors says the solid-state buttons are now expected to be introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models.
iPhone 16 Under Display Face ID: Apple is expected to bring under display Face ID with the iPhone 16 models. it may cut down the size of the Dynamic Island.
iPhone 16 USB-C: iPhone 16 models will also get a USB-C port like the iPhone 15 models.