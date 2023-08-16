All you wanted to know about GATE 2024 exam and 5 apps that can help you prep well
Check all the information on the upcoming GATE 2024 exam and the 5 best apps that can help you ace the test and get a good rank.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 will have 30 papers in total including a newly added paper called Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA).
The tentative exam dates are February 3, 4, 10 and 11. It will be conducted in two shifts, morning between 9.30 AM to 12:30 PM and afternoon between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
The expected date for GATE 2024 registration is likely to be from August 24 till September 29.
Tap to know the 5 GATE preparation apps to make your study easy and efficient.
Unacademy Learning App: This learning app provides video lectures and live classes from experts along with study materials, and practice questions so you don’t miss out on any topic.
Gate (ME) app: If you are interested in Mechanical Engineering then this is the app for you. It provides candidates with syllabus, mock tests, topic-wise tests, sample papers and more for students to practice and work on their time management.
GATE CS Engineering Prep app: This app is for computer science candidates who are preparing for GATE 2024. This app provides tips and strategies to study smartly with maximum results.
Gradeup GATE Exam app: This app offers candidates with live classes, study material, practice tests, quizzes, and doubt-solving sessions.
Testbook app: This study app provides free study material PDFs, mock tests, practice tests, previous year questions with solutions, quizzes, and live classes.