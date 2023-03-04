All-rounder smartphones under 30000: iQOO Neo 7, Google Pixel 6a, Oppo F21 Pro, more
The smartphone market is flooded with numerous options that you can choose for yourself under Rs. 30000. This is why it can be a challenging task to find the perfect phone. To help you, here’s a quick guide. (Unsplash)
Check here
If you are selecting a perfect smartphone under Rs. 30000, it is crucial to consider some factors such as camera quality, battery life, display, and processor performance. (Unsplash)
Comparing the features and prices of various models can help you discover the best value for your money. Well, if you are looking for quick suggestions, then here are a few for you! (Pexels)
iQOO Neo 7 5G: The latest iQOO Neo 7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and provides a 120W flash charging option. It is priced at Rs. 29999.
Read here
Nothing Phone 1: There are just two cameras on the rear and both of these form an overall good camera system. (HT Tech)
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Phone 1 is currently priced at Rs. 26999 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 6a: An affordable Pixel phone! It gets a 12MP Sony sensor for the main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Though the sensor is old, the clicks captured are superb. (HT Tech)
Buy here
Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs. 30670 on Amazon. (HT Tech)
OPPO F21 Pro: With a trendsetting design of leather look at the back, the Poco F21 Pro offers great camera performance with its 64MP primary camera along with a 2MP microlens and a 2MP depth camera.
Buy Here
In the front, you will get a 32MP selfie camera. OPPO F21 Pro is priced at just Rs. 22999. (HT Tech)
Realme 10 Pro Plus: The latest Realme 10 Pro+ 5G priced at Rs. 24999, features a 120Hz Curved Display and is powered by the Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset. (HT Tech)
Click here
For photography, it features a triple camera setup with an 108MP AI primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 4 cm macro camera.