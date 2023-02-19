Alluring Flipkart Deal: AirPods price plunges to 1399 from 14100
Are you looking to enhance your me time with excellent audio experience? Flipkart has slashed Apple Airpods (2nd Generation) price to just 1399.
Flipkart has rolled out a huge price cut on Apple AirPods (2nd Generation). In this deal you get the Apple Airpods for just 1399.
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) usually come at a retail price of Rs. 14100, but on Flipkart with available offers the price of the AirPods comes down to 1399.
Initially, Flipkart is offering 11% discount on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) making its price come to just Rs. 12499.
you can cut it further via exchange offer as Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 11100 discount on trading in of old devices.
The offered price in the trade-in deal depends on the resale value of the old device you are exchanging.
If you manage to fulfil all the conditions of exchange then you can bring home the Apple AirPods for just 1399.
The offers don't end here as Flipkart also offers several bank and card discounts which could help you in further lowering the price.
You can get 10 percent off with up to Rs. 1500 on using the credit cards of HSBC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Once Card. Which means, Apple AirPods will cost you just Rs. 10999 without the need to trade in your old smartphone.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) pack a H1 headphone chip, which delivers a faster and more stable wireless connection, as well as improved sound quality and lower latency.
Apple says that it can provide up to 5 hours of listening time with a single charge, while with the Lightning Charging Case, it can perform for more than 24 hours of listening time.
