Amazfit GTR Mini smartwatch launched; price, specs to other features, take a look
Looking for a perfect smartwatch? All you need to know about is the new smartwatch introduced by Amazfit in the market.
Amazfit has announced the launch of its latest product, the Amazfit GTR Mini.
The 1.28" HD AMOLED display delivers crisp and clear visuals with 326 PPI, making it easy to read in any lighting condition.
The Amazfit GTR Mini boasts a stunning screen design with curved glass and an anti-fingerprint coating.
The smartwatch comes along with a wide selection of 80+ vibrant watch faces, the new Portrait mode lets users upload 3 of their favourite pictures to the watch face.
When 24-hour health monitoring is activated, the watch can remind you of any abnormal readings, such as high or low heart rates, low SpO₂ levels, or high-stress levels, and even recommend stress-reducing breathing exercises.
The watch can conserve battery power for up to 14 days at a time with typical usage - or even up to 20 days on battery saver mode.
The watch also has continuous GPS, making possible outdoor adventures and city exploration.
The Amazfit GTR Mini has over 120 sports modes and smart recognition, making it a good companion for any workout.
The watch can track data for over 120 different sports, and users can get a post-workout report when they're done.
The smartwatch comes at price of Rs. 10999 and is equipped with 5 satellite positioning systems.
(Amazfit)