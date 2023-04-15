Amazing Amazon Deal! Buy Xiaomi 13 Pro for just 46999

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 15, 2023
Are you looking for a premium smartphone with a huge price cut? If yes then this deal is for you.

Amazon is offering 11 percent discount on its latest premium smartphone, Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Which means you get the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro for Rs. 79999, against Rs. 89999.

If you want to further lower the price of a smartphone then you can take the advantage of the bank and exchange offers available on Amazon.

On Amazon you get a discount up to Rs. 33000 on exchange deals making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 46999.

However, keep this in mind that the discounted amount you get on an exchange deal depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.

The deal is not over yet, as Amazon is also offering several bank offers which can help you in further slashing the price of the smartphone.

You get Rs. 8000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card).

While in the list of bank offers Amazon also provides 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

There are more such bank offers available on the e-commerce platform for you to ease the purchase of this smartphone.

Just take a note on this that to get the benefit of the bank offers you will need to have the card of the respective bank whose offer you will be availing.  

