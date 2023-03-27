Amazing Amazon Deal! Grab iQOO 9 SE for just 5990 instead of 39990 THIS way
Amazon is offering a surreal deal on iQOO 9 SE making its price drop to a new low. Check how to save a lot of money while buying this smartphone.
The retail price of iQOO 9 SE 5G for its base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is Rs. 39990, but Amazon is currently selling it at Rs. 30990.
Due to this initial discount, you can save a flat 23 per cent on this powerful mid-range smartphone.
The deal further provides an exchange deal and some bank offers, which would help you to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
With the exchange offer in this deal you get up to Rs. 25000 on trading-in of your old smartphone depending on the condition of the old device.
If you successfully grab the complete exchange offer, then you will be able to get the iQOO 9 SE for just Rs. 5990.
The deal doesn't end here! You can further reduce the price of the smartphone with the help of bank offers available on Amazon.
You can find an instant discount of a flat Rs. 3000 on ICICI and HDFC bank cards.
Spec-wise, the iQOO 9 SE gets the power of the Snapdragon 888 chipset.
The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD AMOLED display assisted by a MEMC chip and a maximum 120Hz refresh rate.
The phone runs on Android 12 underneath Vivo's FunTouch OS 12.
iQOO