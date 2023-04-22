Amazing Amazon Deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy M53 priced at just 1999
Amazon is offering a huge price cut on Samsung Galaxy M53. Check the deal and save massively.
Amazon is offering 21 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy M53 making its price fall to Rs. 25999.
With an initial discount of 21 percent Amazon offers you to save Rs. 7000 without an exchange deal.
Amazon further bolsters the price cut of the device with an exchange deal and bank offers.
The e-commerce site offers a discount of Rs.24000 on exchange deals making the price of the smartphone fall further.
The discounted amount on the exchange deal depends on the resale value of the old device you tread-in.
After the accumulation of both the offers you can grab the smartphone for just Rs. 1999.
You can further lower the price of the smartphone by using the bank offers available on Amazon.
The Samsung Galaxy M53 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120HZ.
The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support and a quad rear camera setup with a 108 MP primary camera.