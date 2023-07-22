Amazing Amazon Deal on iPhone 12! Grab it for just Rs. 53999
Want to buy an iPhone? Now, iPhone 12 can be yours for just Rs. 53999 on Amazon today, Read here to know how.
The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 worth Rs. 59900 is available with an initial discount of 10 % making its price fall to Rs. 53999 on Amazon.
The deal is not over! The cost can come down further for all the variants of the iPhone 12, with the help of the exchange offer.
If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get another up to Rs. 44850 off on the discounted rate of all the storage variants of the iPhone 12.
Remember that the exchange deal discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.
The smartphone comes with amazing features making this deal worth it for you.
The Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset to provide you with an excellent experience.
The iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display.
The iPhone 12 sports 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera.
The smartphone comes with iOS 14 to improve your experience.
You can get iPhone 12 in six standard colour options that are: Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, White.