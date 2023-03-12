Amazing Amazon Deal! Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut to an astonishing Rs. 3949
Amazon is offering a cool deal on Samsung Galaxy M53! A price cut has made it available for only Rs. 3949. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is originally priced at Rs. 32999, but it can be purchased for under Rs. 4000 on Amazon.
(Amazon)
The 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in Mystique colour is available on Amazon with an initial discount of 33 percent. (Amazon)
The phone is currently being sold at Rs. 21999 against its retail price of Rs. 32999, giving you an opportunity to directly save Rs. 11000 on the phone. There is more! (Amazon)
By availing the exchange offer, you will be able to save another up to Rs. 18050 on the phone. All that you need to have is an old smartphone and that too in a good working condition. (Amazon)
With the help of the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can come down to an astonishing Rs. 3949. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering bank offers too on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The offers include- Rs. 2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 13000. (Amazon)
You can also get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000. (Amazon)
The Device comes with 108MP Quad Camera Setup. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is powered by MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor. (Amazon)
The smartphone sports 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display and excellent battery life. (Amazon)
To bag the deal go to Amazon.in and Search for Samsung Galaxy M53 5G> Select the colour and storage>Click on With Exchange>Buy Now. (Amazon)