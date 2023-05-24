Amazing Amazon deal! This iPhone 13 price cut is simply huge, just check it out
Apple iPhone 13 is listed among the best smartphones in the world. However, it is expensive. But now, Amazon has rolled out a huge price cut and other offers that will reduce the cost by a huge amount.
What makes iPhone 13 extraordinary are its excellent cameras, fast performance, good battery, and an awesome design.
On Amazon, iPhone 13 price has plunged due to the massive initial discount, exchange deal, and bank offers.
The full price of the iPhone 13, 128GB variant, is Rs. 79900 on Amazon.
After the discount, you can grab it for as low as Rs. 35400 after applying all the offers! Here’s how you can do it.
The iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 60900 on Amazon, after the initial 24% discount. You can reduce the price further with the help of exchange and bank offers.
In the iPhone 13 exchange offer, you can get up to a staggering Rs. 25500 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone.
If you're able to get the maximum value possible for your old smartphone that Amazon is offering, the price of the iPhone 13 drops to as low as Rs. 35400!
However, exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of your old phone and you will have to check on AMazon exactly what it is worth.
You can also opt for the bank offers on the iPhone 13 to slash the price even more.