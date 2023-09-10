Amazing Chandrayaan-3 discoveries reveal 4 Moon secrets

 Chandrayaan-3, the Indian mission to the Moon's south pole, has made at least 4 significant discoveries in just two weeks. It is a great achievement for ISRO in the field of space exploration. Let’s take a look at the major discoveries by Chandrayaan-3 till now:

Chandrayaan-3 has revealed amazing details about the Moon, that has left everyone in a buzz.

1. Chandrayaan-3 has measured the density and temperature of the Moon's ionosphere, revealing a relatively sparse mix of ions and electrons in the 100 Km thick layer of electrically charged plasma that surrounds the Moon’s surface.

In the initial measurements, density was found to be about 5 million to 30 million electrons per cubic meter, lower than Earth's upper atmosphere. According to ISRO, the density seems to vary as lunar day progresses.

 If humans were to inhabit the Moon, ever, the density of the ionosphere would affect lunar communication and navigation systems. According to scientists, the sparse plasma means that potential delays would be “minimal” and would not pose a problem for transmission.

2. Vikram lander is fitted with a temperature probe containing 10 sensors and able to reach 10 centimeters below the surface of the Moon. Data obtained from it showed that during the day, the temperature 8 cm down is around 60 ºC lower than at the surface.

According to a planetary scientist, Paul Hayne at the University of Colorado Boulder, the lunar surface is warmer than previously recorded by NASA's 2009 Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, with temperatures unsuitable for water ice stability, as reported by nature.com

3. An intriguing seismic event recorded by the lander's seismograph was suspected to be a small moonquake (earthquake back on Earth) or a meteorite impact.

Small moonquakes and tectonic adjustments are common on the Moon, but more data is needed for a comprehensive understanding.

4. Pragyan rover confirmed the presence of sulfur in the lunar surface near the south pole, which is significant for understanding the Moon's geology and history.

Notably, Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were instructed to enter sleep mode and now, they are expected to awake at lunar dawn on September 22 by ISRO.

