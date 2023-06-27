Amazing Deal! Buy realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G in just Rs. 18,499
All you need to know about the sensational relme Narzo 50 Pro deal on Amazon.
Amazon is offering a 34 percent discount on realme Narzo 50 Pro.
As per Amazon, the realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G originally retails for Rs. 27,999.
But you can get it for only Rs. 18,499 due to the hefty initial discount.
You can also take advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon.
By trading-in your old smartphone you can get a discount up to Rs. 17,574.
However the exchange deal depends on the resale value of the old smartphone.
The realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Display with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.
It is powered with a 5000 mAH battery that ensures a longer battery life.
While the smartphone also comes with an AI triple-set camera consisting of 48MP AI triple and 8MP +2MP lenses along with a 16MP front camera.