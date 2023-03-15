Amazing Deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy F23 5G for just 1239; Save massive Rs. 22760
Are you looking for a budget-friendly Samsung smartphone? If yes, then this Amazon deal is for you. Buy the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G for just Rs. 1239. (Amazon)
The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has a retail price of Rs. 23999 on Amazon. However, you can get an exciting discount on the product. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering a 34 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy F23 slashing its price down to Rs. 15739. (Amazon)
But that’s not all. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer worth up to Rs. 14500. To avail it, all you need is an old smartphone in a working condition that you’re willing to trade-in. (Amazon)
Amazon also provides a few bank offers which can further reduce the price of the smartphone. (Samsung)
Customers can get a 5% discount of up to Rs. 250 on HSBC cashback card credit card transactions. (Amazon)
You can also get a 10% discount of up to Rs. 250 on City Union Bank Mastercard debit card transactions. (Amazon)
The Samsung smartphone comes with a 6GB RAM and internal memory of up to 128GB which can be further expanded to 1 TB. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy F23 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP. (Amazon)
The Samsung Galaxy F23 is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset. (Amazon)
The Samsung Galaxy F23 gets a 6.6-inch FHD display. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery. (Samsung)