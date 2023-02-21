Amazing Deal on Flipkart! Buy Apple iPhone 13 with a big discount and save 29901
Flipkart has brought a splendid iPhone deal for you! Here is how you can buy iPhone 13 priced at Rs. 39999. (Flipkart)
Flipkart has rolled out a hot deal on iPhone13 ! A huge price cut has been announced on the smartphone and it is now available priced as low as Rs. 39999. (Flipkart)
The original price of the iPhone 13 is Rs. 69900 but you can have it for Rs. 39999 on Flipkart including a flat discount. (Flipkart)
Do note that this low price also includes an exchange offer. (Flipkart)
Flipkart is offering a flat discount of 9% making the price of the phone come down to Rs. 62999 from its retail price. This helps you save a flat Rs. 6901. (Flipkart)
You can further lower the price of the smartphone by including the exchange deal and several bank offers available on Flipkart.(Flipkart)
Flipkart offers up to Rs. 23000 off via the exchange offer depending on your old smartphone's resale value. (Flipkart)
The accommodation of flat discount and exchange offer makes the price of iPhone 13 fall to Rs. 39999 and you end up saving a whopping Rs. 29901. (Flipkart)
The deal is not over yet as the e-commerce website also offers 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card which can help in reducing the rate even more. (Flipkart)
The iPhone 13 comes with 128 GB ROM and a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. (Flipkart)
The Apple smartphone comes with an amazing camera set-up and new A15 Bionic chipset. (Flipkart)
Even after the launch of iPhone 14 , iPhone 13 remains the best smartphone in the market today. (Flipkart)