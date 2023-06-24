Amazing deal on Flipkart! Grab iPhone 14 at just Rs. 69999
Want to buy iPhone 14 at as low a price as 69999? Then this Flipkart deal is for you. Read here to know more about the deal.
Product Page
Flipkart is giving you an opportunity to nab iPhone 14 today for just Rs. 69999.
Flipkart is offering a discount of 12 percent on the price of the iPhone 14 making its price fall to Rs. 69999 from Rs.79900.
While you can further lower the price of this smartphone by applying exchange and several bank offers available on the e-commerce platform.
Flipkart is offering bank offers on the iPhone 14 such as 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
While you can also get Rs. 4000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions on Flipkart.
Flipkart also offers another bank offer that is Rs.4000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions.
You can buy it by paying just Rs. 2,917 per month for 24 months with the No cost EMI payment method.
iPhone 14 offers a large display of measurement 6.1-inch.
iPhone 14 comes packed with the A15 Bionic chipset and 6 Core Processor Processor.
Click here
The smartphone comes with 1 Year Warranty for Phone and 6 Months Warranty for In-Box Accessories