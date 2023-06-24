Amazing deal on Flipkart! Grab iPhone 14 at just Rs. 69999

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 24, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Want to buy iPhone 14 at as low a price as 69999? Then this Flipkart deal is for you. Read here to know more about the deal.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Flipkart is giving you an opportunity to nab iPhone 14 today for just Rs. 69999.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Apple

 Flipkart is offering a discount of 12 percent on the price of the iPhone 14 making its price fall to Rs. 69999 from Rs.79900.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

While you can further lower the price of this smartphone by applying exchange and several bank offers available on the e-commerce platform.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Flipkart is offering bank offers on the iPhone 14 such as 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

While you can also get Rs. 4000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions on Flipkart.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

 Flipkart also offers another bank offer that is Rs.4000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

You can buy it by paying just Rs. 2,917 per month for 24 months with the No cost EMI payment method.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

iPhone 14 offers a large display of measurement 6.1-inch.

Photo Credit: Reuters

iPhone 14 comes packed with the A15 Bionic chipset and 6 Core Processor Processor.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The smartphone comes with 1 Year Warranty for Phone and 6 Months Warranty for In-Box Accessories  

Click here