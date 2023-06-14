Amazing discount! iPhone 14 Plus price gets a huge cut, save thousands of rupees now
iPhone 14 Plus price has been cut in a major way and you can buy this mammoth phone with a hefty discount.
iPhone 14 Plus has a huge display that is the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
So, if you like your screen big and beautiful, iPhone 14 Plus is the way to go, especially as it has just seen a big price cut.
iPhone 14 Plus discount has been rolled out by Amazon and also available are an exchange deal, as well as a bank offer.
iPhone 14 Plus price was Rs. 89900 before the discount was rolled out.
The initial iPhone 14 Plus price cut drops the rate down to Rs. 76999. This is a discount of 14 percent.
There is an up to Rs. 22800 exchange deal available on the iPhone 14 Plus too. However, the amount you will get will be based on the condition of your old phone.
You also need to enter your area PIN code on Amazon to check if it is available where you are.
The bank offer on the iPhone 14 Plus is a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on the HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.