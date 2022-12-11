Amazing Discount! Lenovo V15 G2 ALC price cut from 60480 to just 17649 on Amazon (Amazon)
This Lenovo V15 G2 ALC Amazon deal is all you need to know to save the maximum amount while purchasing a fine laptop. (Lenovo)
A Laptop Under 18000! Yes, you read that right. You can grab Lenovo V15 G2 ALC Laptop for just span class='webrupee'₹/span17,649 on Amazon. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering 47% off on Lenovo V15 G2 ALC bringing its price down to Rs. 32099 against its original price that is Rs. 60480 for the 8GB storage variant. (Amazon)
There is more good news! You can bring the price even more through several bank offers available on Amazon on the purchase of the product. (Amazon)
Amazon is also offering 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1750 on Federal Bank Credit Cards which brings the price of the device to Rs. 30349. (Reuters)
Amazon is further offering Rs. 12,700 Off on the exchange offer- value will depend on the device you are trading-in . (Lenovo)
The Amalgamation of all the discounts and bank offers the price of the device becomes as low as Rs. 17649. (Lenovo)
The device comes with the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor and storage upto 8GB DDR4 RAM 3200 MHz. (Amazon)
The Lenovo V15 G2 ALC comes with a screen display of 15.6 Inch while it is available in only one color that is Iron Grey. (Amazon)