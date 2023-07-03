Amazing Flipkart Deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 priced at just Rs. 49999; get 47% discount

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jul 03, 2023
Are you looking to buy a very stylish, eye-ball grabbing foldable smartphone? If yes, check this Flipkart deal on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.

Flipkart is offering a 47 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.

According to the Flipkart price listing the original price of Samsung galaxy Z Flip 3 is Rs.95999.

 But today you can bring it home for just Rs. 49999 due to the benefit of the massive discount.

The deal further becomes even sweeter with the exchange and bank offer available on Flipkart.

 Flipkart offers you up to Rs.35000 discount via an exchange offer.

However, the exchange deal discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.

 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 comes featured with 6 .7-inch Full HD+ Display.

The smartphone also comes with a 3300 mAh Lithium-ion Battery.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor.

 The stylish look of the smartphone is another alluring reason to consider this deal to buy the smartphone. It will certainly attract a lot of attention.

