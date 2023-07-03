Amazing Flipkart Deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 priced at just Rs. 49999; get 47% discount
Photo Credit: Samsung
Are you looking to buy a very stylish, eye-ball grabbing foldable smartphone? If yes, check this Flipkart deal on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.
Product Page
Flipkart is offering a 47 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
According to the Flipkart price listing the original price of Samsung galaxy Z Flip 3 is Rs.95999.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
But today you can bring it home for just Rs. 49999 due to the benefit of the massive discount.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The deal further becomes even sweeter with the exchange and bank offer available on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Flipkart offers you up to Rs.35000 discount via an exchange offer.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
However, the exchange deal discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 comes featured with 6 .7-inch Full HD+ Display.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone also comes with a 3300 mAh Lithium-ion Battery.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Click here
The stylish look of the smartphone is another alluring reason to consider this deal to buy the smartphone. It will certainly attract a lot of attention.