Amazing! Get 54% off on Google Pixel 4a today; other offers can cut price even more (Amazon)
Google Pixel 4a is available with amazing offers on Amazon. (Amazon)
Google Pixel 4a phone worth Rs. 49999 (128GB storage) can be purchased at a discount of 54 percent for Rs. 22999 today. (Flipkart)
Amazon is also offering exchange and bank offers on the Google Pixel 4a. (Flipkart)
If you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it to get a further off of up to Rs. 18050 on the phone. (Flipkart)
By availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the cost of the Google Pixel 4a can come down to Rs. 4949. (Amazon)
Credit card users of IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC can avail exciting bank offers on Google Piel 4a. (Amazon)
Google Pixel 4a (Barely Blue) comes with a 5.81 inch full HD+ display, 12.2MP rear camera and a 8MP selfie camera. (Flipkart)
Google Pixel 4a runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and gets a 3140mAh battery. (Flipkart)
To order the Google Pixel 4a online on Amazon you need to visit either its website or mobile application. (Flipkart)
Further click on With Exchange to avail the exchange offer and proceed to make payments. (Flipkart)